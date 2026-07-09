Chisale honoured for charity work by ‘Delivering Smiles’ appreciation initiative

Deputy Minister of Homeland Security Norman Chisale has been singled out for recognition under a new appreciation initiative launched by The Lokas Delivering Smiles, which says it wants to celebrate Malawians who have made a lasting impact through charitable and community work.

Announcing the initiative, the organisation said it was moving beyond its usual work of arranging surprise gift deliveries for clients to now honour individuals it says have quietly transformed lives through acts of kindness.

It named Chisale, a Member of Parliament and long-serving aide to President Peter Mutharika, as one of those being recognised for supporting orphans, caring for the elderly, assisting churches and helping people in need.

“Too often, we wait until people are gone before celebrating the impact they made. We place wreaths on their graves, yet they are no longer here to witness our appreciation,” the organisation said in a statement made available to Nyasa Times.

“We believe it is far more meaningful to honour people while they are still alive. Fresh flowers symbolize gratitude that can be seen, felt, and cherished by the person receiving them.”

It said Chisale’s “generosity and compassion” had made a tangible difference in the lives of vulnerable Malawians, and that recognising such acts while people are still alive helps inspire others to serve.

“Recognizing and celebrating acts of kindness while people are still with us inspires others to serve and reminds our heroes that their efforts are valued,” the statement said.

“Let us choose to celebrate those who are changing lives today, not only remember them when they are gone.”

The Lokas Delivering Smiles said the broader goal of the initiative is to honour people who have supported orphans, cared for the elderly, invested in education, strengthened communities and uplifted the needy, adding that it hopes to build a national culture of appreciating people for the good they do while they are still around to see it.

Chisale, who also serves as national youth director of the Democratic Progressive Party and was appointed Deputy Minister of Homeland Security by President Mutharika in October 2025, has for years been one of Malawi’s most talked-about political figures.

A former bodyguard to both Bingu wa Mutharika and Peter Mutharika, he has featured prominently in public life not only for acts of philanthropy but also for a string of legal battles brought after the change of government in 2020, some of which remain before the courts or have concluded in his favour.

He has consistently denied wrongdoing.

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