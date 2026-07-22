Chithyola Banda faces court over K29.5bn Greenbelt funds

Simplex Chithyola Banda, Leader of the Opposition and Malawi Congress Party lawmaker, is expected to enter a plea in a corruption case on 7 August 2026, following the issuing of court summons.

The Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court has summoned Chithyola Banda, a former finance minister, to appear in person to answer charges relating to alleged abuse of office.

The case concerns approximately K29.5 billion in extra-budgetary funding said to have been directed towards the rehabilitation of the Lweya Irrigation Scheme.

According to the charge sheet, dated 16 July 2026, Chithyola Banda is alleged to have approved the funds for the Greenbelt Authority project while serving as minister of finance and economic affairs.

The matter has been registered as Criminal Case No. 1036 of 2026.

The court had previously ruled that the State was barred from arresting Chithyola Banda in connection with the case, directing instead that any further action against him should proceed by way of summons rather than arrest.

Chithyola Banda, who leads the opposition in Parliament, has not yet entered a plea.

He is due to do so when he appears before the court next month.

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