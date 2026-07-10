Chithyola Banda honoured for humanitarian service

Leader of the Opposition and Kasungu South MP, Simplex Chithyola Banda, has received a special appreciation gift from The Lokas Delivering Smiles in recognition of his humanitarian work and commitment to improving the lives of vulnerable Malawians.

Founder of The Lokas Delivering Smiles, Chris Loka, said the initiative is designed to honour individuals who have made a lasting impact on society through acts of charity while they are still alive to witness the recognition.

“We believe people should be appreciated for their good deeds while they can still witness the impact of their service. Chithyola Banda has transformed many lives through his generosity and compassion,” said Loka.

Over the years, Chithyola Banda has supported vulnerable families through food donations, assisted orphans and the elderly, funded the education of students in secondary schools and universities, contributed to the construction of church infrastructure, supported the Muslim community, and created employment opportunities through his farming ventures.

As part of the recognition, The Lokas Delivering Smiles presented him with fresh flowers and a portrait as a symbol of appreciation for his continued service to humanity.

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