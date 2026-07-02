Chithyola Demands Reversal of 100% University Fee Hike, Says Students Are Being Priced Out

Leader of Opposition Simplex Chithyola Banda has called on government to immediately reverse the newly announced 100 percent increase in public university tuition fees, warning that the decision risks denying thousands of academically deserving but financially disadvantaged students access to higher education.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Chithyola described the fee hike as “a direct assault” on the aspirations of young Malawians, arguing that it comes at a time when families are already struggling under the weight of a worsening economic crisis.

His remarks follow the decision by Malawi’s public universities to double annual tuition fees for generic undergraduate programmes from K650,000 to K1.3 million beginning in the 2027/2028 academic year. The Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS) has also announced that annual tuition fees will rise from K1 million to K2 million.

According to Chithyola, the increase threatens to place university education beyond the reach of many families who have sacrificed for years to educate their children.

“Behind every student admitted to a public university is a story of sacrifice. There is a mother who has gone without new clothes so her child can remain in school. There is a father who has sold livestock or a harvest to pay tuition. There is a guardian who has borrowed money with nothing but hope that one day the child they are supporting will transform not only their family, but the nation itself,” he said.

“Today, that hope has been shaken.”

The Opposition leader argued that the tuition increase comes at a time when Malawians are already grappling with rising prices of essential commodities, high transport costs and declining purchasing power.

He said ordinary citizens continue to shoulder multiple taxes, including Pay As You Earn (PAYE), Value Added Tax (VAT) and fuel levies, while farmers are battling expensive farm inputs and poor produce prices.

“Rather than fixing the economy, creating jobs, expanding the tax base through economic growth and prudently managing public resources, this administration appears determined to squeeze more money from already exhausted citizens,” Chithyola said.

“When productive sectors are struggling, government turns to ordinary families to fill the gaps created by economic mismanagement.”

Chithyola stressed that higher education should be treated as a national investment rather than a financial burden on households.

He said Malawi’s first President, Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda, recognised the importance of investing in universities as a means of producing doctors, teachers, engineers, scientists and other professionals needed for national development.

The Opposition leader further argued that successive governments had maintained that vision by supporting students and strengthening higher education, contrasting it with what he described as the current trend of making university education increasingly unaffordable.

He also questioned what he called a contradiction in government policy, saying it was difficult to reconcile the introduction of free secondary education with the doubling of university tuition fees.

“What is the value of free secondary education if deserving students cannot afford to proceed to university? Education is one continuous journey. It cannot be free at one stage and become unreachable at the next,” he said.

Drawing parallels with the 2011 academic freedom dispute that led to prolonged university closures, disrupted academic calendars and delayed graduations, Chithyola cautioned government against adopting decisions that could destabilise the higher education sector.

He urged authorities to prioritise dialogue and consultation over unilateral decision-making.

Among the measures proposed, Chithyola called on government to immediately review and reverse the tuition increase, engage university councils, students, parents and other stakeholders to find a sustainable solution, and adequately finance public universities so they can generate income through research, innovation, commercial enterprises and strategic partnerships instead of relying heavily on tuition fees.

He further appealed for renewed commitment to ensuring that public universities remain accessible, affordable and centres of academic excellence for deserving students regardless of their economic background.

With Malawi preparing to commemorate Independence Day, Chithyola said many citizens were finding little reason to celebrate amid growing economic hardships.

He questioned whether parents facing soaring education costs, farmers receiving poor returns for their produce, workers whose salaries are rapidly losing value and graduates struggling to find employment could genuinely celebrate the country’s progress.

“Independence must mean more than the passing of years. It must mean hope. It must mean opportunities. It must mean dignity. It must mean freedom from hunger, freedom from poverty and freedom from hopelessness,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Chithyola said he remained optimistic that Malawi could build an economy that rewards hard work and restore higher education as a national priority.

He pledged that the Opposition would continue to advocate for students, parents, farmers and workers affected by decisions that increase the cost of living, insisting that Malawi deserves leadership that expands opportunities rather than placing new barriers before its citizens.

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