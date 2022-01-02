Chizuma dismisses securing warrants of arrest for Chimwendo Banda and Mkaka

Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Martha Chizuma has dismissed social media reports that the Bureau has secured warrants of arrest for the Minister of Homeland Security, Richard Chimwendo Banda, and his Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation counterpart, Eisenhower Mkaka.

The propagators of this otherwise fake news alleged that Chimwendo Banda and Mkaka are among beneficiaries of the benevolence of businessman Zuneth Sattar.

“Dust is failing to settle in tambala camp as ACB has obtained from Lilongwe Magistrate court two warrant of arrest of two senior Cabinet ministers Eisenhower Mkaka and Richard Chimwendo Banda,” reads the social media reports.

But Chizuma, in a brief interview with Nyasa Times on Sunday morning, dismissed the report as fake.

“As of now that is not correct, it is fake news, don’t pay attention to it,” said Chizuma.

Both Chimwendo Banda and Mkaka could not be reached for their comments on the matter.

