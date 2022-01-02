Christians brave heavy downpour to attend Bushiri’s Crossover Night at Malawi Square in Lilongwe

Christians from different part of the world braved heavy downfall to attend a Crossover Night Prayers Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church held at Malawi Square at Umodzi Park in Lilongwe.

Prophet Bushiri made yet another historical mark by filling the Malawi Square during his church’s Crossover Night held on 31st December 2021.

Ephraim Nyondo – Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s spokesperson – told Nyasa Times that the church was astonished that thousands of people could brave the outpour to join the prophet in a whole night prayer and worship, asking God to guide them in 2022.

“We had people from different parts of the world. From USA, UK, Tanzania, Botswana, Nigeria, India, New Zealand, Kenya, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Japan, to mention but a few. We had to control the numbers because of Covid-19 restrictions, but we are happy the event went as planned,” he said.

Keith Edwards, who travelled from the United States of America (USA), said he would “always stand with Prophet Bushiri because he is a great man of God.”

“It’s not just about the Prophet. Even Malawi is a great country. So beautiful! Because of Bushiri, I have known Malawi. I will come back,” Edwards said.

The Crossover Night is Bushiri’s flagship service, which, while in South Africa, was filling Africa’s largest soccer cathedral – FNB Stadium.

