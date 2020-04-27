CHRR calls for all party inclusiveness in Malawi Covid-19 fight
Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) has called for an all political party inclusiveness in the fight against the raging novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
This comes at a time when Minister of Health Jappie Mhango said on Sunday that the country registered its first case of the virus in the north, bringing the number of the cases in the country to 34.
Acting executive director Michael Kaiyatsa said the battle against coronavirus is too huge for the government alone.
“Political divisions in the fight against covid-19 will not defeat the virus. We need to have all the political leaders,” he said.
Kayiyatsa said the government and the ruling party alone cannot deal with the ravaging virus, which has killed three people in the country so far and 200,000 world over and knocked down big economies of the US, China, the UK and Europe.
He said the politicians and technocrats should work together to find the lasting solution to the pandemic.
In his address to the nation, vice president Saulos Chilima also called on President Peter Mutharika to include the opposition in the fight against the virus.
Iwenso sunazisiye za Mtambo eti. If you involve political parties then to you are you not politicizing the issue. You should know that the committee heading combating of Corona there is no DPP person. It’s a cabinet committee or Govt committee.
How can someone you are daily castgating and you say you don’t recognize invite you.Only a mad person can do that.Uku ndiye kuyesana.Anyone genuinely interested should just avail and join.I don’t think he can be denied.Zakula ndi nkhidzi ndi jelasi.
This is a good call, but it is simply not going to happen. Many people are saying that the DPP govt does not seem to have a clear strategy for curbing the spread of Covid 19 in Malawi. Anyone who has studied DPP would know that they are following their tried and tested strategy: Allocate as much money as possible, and spend as little as possible on the substantive problem, while the lion’s share of the money goes into their pockets. This has been done in the construction of roads, the procurement of Government supplies and in the recruitment of… Read more »
This is the comment we miss every time. Insightful comment!tikamakamba za utsogoleli bwana amene alipowa sizinthu ayi. Kaya poti aliyese ali ndi mukonda.
You know who is frustrating that. Chilima and Chakwera so go and tell them.
Kikkkkk osati O president? Iwoso uluthawa Coronavirus yemweyo ndi age yawoyo!