CHRR calls for all party inclusiveness in Malawi Covid-19 fight

Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) has called for an all political party inclusiveness in the fight against the raging novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

This comes at a time when Minister of Health Jappie Mhango said on Sunday that the country registered its first case of the virus in the north, bringing the number of the cases in the country to 34.

Acting executive director Michael Kaiyatsa said the battle against coronavirus is too huge for the government alone.

“Political divisions in the fight against covid-19 will not defeat the virus. We need to have all the political leaders,” he said.

Kayiyatsa said the government and the ruling party alone cannot deal with the ravaging virus, which has killed three people in the country so far and 200,000 world over and knocked down big economies of the US, China, the UK and Europe.

He said the politicians and technocrats should work together to find the lasting solution to the pandemic.

In his address to the nation, vice president Saulos Chilima also called on President Peter Mutharika to include the opposition in the fight against the virus.

