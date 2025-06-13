Civil Aviation Authority under fire over allegedly unqualified Pilot Checker

Malawi’s aviation regulator is facing serious allegations that a senior official tasked with certifying commercial airline pilots may lack the basic qualifications required under international aviation law, prompting concerns over the safety and credibility of the country’s airspace.

At the centre of the growing controversy is Hastings Jailosi, the Flight Safety Manager at the Malawi Civil Aviation Authority (MCAA).

Jailosi also serves as the country’s Pilot Checking Officer, a position that gives him the authority to certify pilots who operate commercial aircraft. He also flies with Malawian Airlines on a contract basis.

But an investigation by Nyasa Times reveals discrepancies in Jailosi’s training background and qualifications.

Several aviation experts and officials have raised alarms that his certifications do not meet the technical and regulatory standards required by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the global aviation safety body.

Jailosi’s LinkedIn profile lists a Bachelor of Business Administration from Amity University, an online institution, ATPL, CPL and Private Pilot Licences (PPLs) from both Malawi’s Department of Civil Aviation and Phoenix East Aviation, a U.S.-based flight school, among others.

However, Nyasa Times was unable to verify his U.S. credentials. A certificate link bearing ID number 3416760, allegedly issued by Phoenix East Aviation in March 2010, was non-functional. No matching record could be found through the school’s official verification system.

“Imagine a driving instructor with no licence; would you trust them to test others?

“That’s the situation we’re in,” said a source close to the matter, who requested anonymity due to its sensitivity.

Jailosi did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Over the years, he has held various positions in the aviation sector. He began as Station Manager at Zambezi Airlines in 2010, later serving as Airport Manager and then Operations Manager at Swift Air Malawi.

His 2011 appointment as Chief Flight Operations Inspector at the Department of Civil Aviation marked a major step in his career. But his current role, overseeing pilot certification and flight safety protocols, has drawn serious scrutiny.

International standards require Check Airmen also known as Checking Officers to rigorously evaluate pilot competence through flight assessments, simulator sessions, line checks, and periodic performance reviews.

They play a frontline role in ensuring pilots adhere to standard operating procedures and meet global safety benchmarks.

These duties demand deep technical expertise, including mastery of aviation regulations, aircraft systems, and operational procedures. Check Airmen are also responsible for providing flight training, both in simulators and real aircraft, covering initial, recurrent, and type-specific instruction.

Senior Officers often oversee training records, develop instructional programmes, and supervise other check pilots.

Guidelines from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) require these Officers to:

Be type-rated for the aircraft they assess

Log more than 5,000 hours as pilot-in-command

Ideally have prior experience as flight instructors or check airmen

Multiple industry insiders say Jailosi does not meet many of these minimum thresholds. If true, this would mean that Malawi’s pilot certification process may be legally and technically invalid under international standards.

“It’s like asking a learner driver to sign off a commercial airline captain. “It’s not just illogical—it’s dangerous,” said another industry veteran.

One Senior aviation professional called the situation “systemic negligence”, warning: “This isn’t just a clerical error; people’s lives are at risk. A Checking Officer must be technically and legally above question.”

While the specifics differ, the situation echoes past aviation scandals in the region.

In 2019, South African Airways was rocked by revelations that William Chandler, a Senior First Officer with over two decades of flying experience, had forged his pilot licence.

The fraud came to light following an in-flight emergency on a flight from South Africa to Germany. The fallout included criminal charges, a multimillion-rand lawsuit, and the suspension of an official who allegedly helped cover it up.

“Aviation is unforgiving,” said an international safety expert. “One unchecked credential or invalid licence can lead to disaster not just for passengers, but for a country’s global aviation reputation.”

The Malawi Civil Aviation Authority has so far remained silent on the allegations and declined to confirm whether Jailosi was properly vetted.

As African nations push to expand regional aviation under initiatives like the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) and increase participation in international codeshares and cargo partnerships, credibility with global regulators is critical.

Malawi’s apparent failure to properly vet one of its top aviation officials could undermine confidence in its aviation governance and set back its progress toward integration with the international aviation economy.

“This story should not be seen as a one-country issue,” warned a consultant for an African regional airline. “This is a test of how seriously African regulators take international standards—and what happens when they don’t.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!