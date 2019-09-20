Civil Sporting to play friendly match  in Mozambique

Civil Sporting Club leaves the country this Saturday for Mozambique where they will play a strength testing against Lichinga Select.

The match will be part of the 57th Anniversary celebrations of Lichinga City and the Mozambiquean president, Phillipe Nyusi, will be in attendance.

Civil Sporting Club Head Coach, Franco Ndawa, and his assistant Eliya Kananji are busy finalising the final squad that will travel to Mozambique. The trip will not disturb the club’s domestic fixtures as it does not have any match in the TNM Super League this weekend.

General Secretary for the club, Ronald Chiwaula, confirmed the development saying he hopes Civil Sporting Club players will learn some soccer lessons during the tour.

“Civil Sporting Club is well known outfit beyond our boarders and that is why officials from Mozambique decided to invite us.

“It is our hope that our players will learn some things since Mozambique is a bit ahead of us in terms of football but they too will learn a few things from us,” Chiwaula remarked.

Civil Sporting Club is on position 6 in the TNM Super League with 28 points from 19 games.

