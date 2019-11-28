Civilians attack Malawi UN peace keeping base in DRC

Civilians in war torn Democratic Republic of Congo have attacked a UN peace keeping base where the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) battalion stays, over running it and burning the buildings.

But MDF spokesperson Paul Chiphwanya said there have not been any casualties.

Chiphwanya said the civilians were protesting against lack of security following an attack by rebels in Beni which left eight people dead.

“The civilians were protesting that the UN is not protecting them and they decided to protest by attacking the base but our soldiers managed to repel the attackers,” said Chiphwanya.

In a video clip, the MDF soldiers could be heard screaming to each other in Chichewa to repel the attacks.

The attack raises more questions about the safety of MDF soldiers in the DRC after six of them were killed and two are still missing since they were attacked by rebels last year.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :