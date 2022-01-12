Civo United send 11 players packing

Civil United have released 11 players for, among other reasons, poor performance and expiry of contract as Super League of Malawi (Sulom) announced to kick off the new season on February 26.

Civil Service United the general secretary Ronald Chiwaula confirmed the development, but declined to divulge more details on the issue, saying they have not served some of them with letters.

But well-placed sources have revealed that the former Flames first choice goalkeeper Charles Swine and fellow shot stopper Tione Tembo, former Nyasa Big Bullets player Anzeru Joseph, Fletcher Bandawe, former Nyasa Bullets and Mighty Wanderers mercurial player Jaffalie Chande, Isaac Msiska, Andrew Banda, Chikondi Maloya, former Mighty Wanderers player Ibrahim Sadiki and Kelvin Thotho are the casualties.

“It is true Civil Service United has released eleven players due to different reasons, we have however lopped in some to replace the departing ones but I will not be able again to mention their names until we complete the whole process of signing them,” said Chiwaula.

He said with this development people should expect a change of fortunes for the Civil Service United in line with their vision to win at least a silverware.

Civo, who finished fourth in the TNM Super League with 48 points from 12 wins, 12 draws and six losses, suspended their coach Franco Ndawa and his assistant Eliah Kananji in the course of last season.

Ndawa was reinstated, but Kananji was demoted to the reserve side. This move did not go down well with him, forcing him to dump the team for Blue Eagles.

Meanwhile, Civo have called for new players to undergo for trials.

Last year, Silver Strikers also purged their squad by releasing 17 players.

