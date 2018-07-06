Clergy ask citizens to foster on development: ‘Malawians must be proud to have lived together peacefully over 54 years’

Members of the clergy at a National Worship Service held in commemoration of the 54 years of independence held at Mzuzu State Lodge have asked Malawians to be patriotic to ensure meaningful development in the country.

The clergy made the call Friday at the service of worship where President Peter Mutharika who was in attendance read from Psalms 33 Vs 12- 15.

Livingstonia Synod Moderator for Church of Central Africa Presbytery, Reverend John Gondwe said time has come for Malawians to embrace sense of patriotism at all cost for the country’s development.

“As Malawians we should be proud of our country and love it. We should portray good image of our country to the outside world.

“We need to work hard in whatever we do. In that way we can effectively contribute towards socio-economic development of our country,” said Reverend Gondwe.

He also stressed the need for love and unity among Malawians irrespective of traditional, cultural and political affiliations, saying unity is one of the most powerful tools for achieving development.

He, however, bemoaned the tendency of envy which he said is becoming common and that it is one of the underlying factors negatively affecting different spheres of the country’s development.

In the same sermon, Pastor Frackson Kuyama of Seventh Day Adventist Church also called for promotion of tolerance among Malawians for the nation to be united.

Pastor Kuyama then asked Malawians to respect those in authority, emphasizing that leadership is God given.

During the service the clergy prayed for unity, freedom, integrity, economic growth and eradication of corruption.

However, some notable figures who were conspicuously missing at the function included the Vice President, Saulos Chilima and opposition leader in Parliament, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.

This year’s independence celebrations are being celebrated under the Theme “Celebrating Unity, Freedom and Progress through patriotism, integrity and hard work.”

