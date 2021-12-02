Clergy holds national service of thanksgiving in Mzuzu

Faith leaders from different denominations in Malawi on Thursday held a national service of thanksgiving in Mzuzu where they also interceded for the healing of the country from the social and economic challenges Malawians are currently going through.

Notable clergymen that attended the service came from CCAP Synod of Livingstonia, Quadria Muslims Association of Malawi, Evangelical Association of Malawi, Living Waters Church, Baptist Convention of Malawi, among others.

During the event, the clergy pleaded with God to resurrect the country’s economy, eradicate Covid-19 pandemic and give good rains.

Presiding over the event was the Minister of Agriculture, Lobin Lowe, who represented President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera.

General Secretary for CCAP Synod of Livingstonia, Reverend William Tembo, urged citizens to stop holding demonstrations and instead focus on building the country through proper channels.

The prayers were held under the theme: “Remembering the greatness and awesomeness of the Lord,” which was quoted from Nehemiah 4:14 in the book of Holly Bible.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!