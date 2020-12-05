Clever Kaira scores first hat-trick of the season

Clever Kaira of newly promoted Ekwendeni Hammers has become the first TNM Super League player to score a hat-trick in the 2020/2021 season.

Kaira came off the bench in the 23rd minute of the game at Mzuzu Stadium against visiting TN Stars of Kasungu on Saturday.

The home side made its intent of getting maximum six points clear from the first whistle although Laurent Banda and Trouble Banda for TN Stars caused trouble in the early minutes of the game but they could not find the back of the net.

In the 29th minute, Patrick Rudi for Ekwendeni Hammers was sent through but his shot, unmarked, was brilliantly tamed by Ghanaian goalkeeper for TN Stars, Blackson Kotey.

Clever Kaira for Hammers opened the score sheet in the 41st minute when he cleverly headed into the net a corner kick from the right after a goalmouth scramble.

Kaira was on song again 6 minutes from recess when he converted a penalty kick. TN Stars Captain, Steve Msiska handled the ball in the 18 metre box and referee Misheck Juba had no option but to point at the penalty spot.

Two minutes later, a decent cross was floated into the 18 metre box from the left and Kaira, who was strategically positioned, first controlled the piece of leather beautifully with his right foot, before unleashing a shot with the same foot that ended into the roof of TN Stars net. It ended 3 nil in favour of the home side Ekwendeni Hammers.

Speaking after the match, the losing coach, Joseph Malizani, said his defence had problems.

“I think we had a problem in defence. It’s something we can work on and I think we will rectify other problems that we saw and we hope to do better in the next game against Moyale Barracks,” said Malizani.

The winning coach, Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa, said it felt good to register a first win in the top flight league this season.

“We did whatever we could do to win the game. The substitutions we made paid dividends. We need to win games for the lads to settle in the league,” Kadenge said.

TN Stars are anchoring the log table with no point from two games and are playing Moyale Barracks on Sunday while Ekwendeni Hammers are now on position 5 with 3 points from 2 games.

At Karonga Stadium, Nyasa Big Bullets tasted a first defeat of the season when they went down 1 nil. Clement Nyondo punished the people’s team with an early goal.

