Coca-Cola marked World Cup final with star-studded watch party at Casa Milano in Lilongwe

Coca-Cola Beverages Malawi says more than 250 customers have won over 5,000 prizes since the launch of its Sangalala Ndi Coca-Cola promotion, as the campaign heads towards its conclusion next month.

The update came on Sunday evening as the company hosted a World Cup final watch party at Casa Milano in Lilongwe, one of several such events it has organised in cities across the country during the tournament.

Speaking at the event, Coca-Cola Beverages Malawi Marketing Manager Angella Nyundo said the promotion had generated a strong response since it began, and encouraged customers to take part before it closes on 31 August.

To enter, customers must purchase a Coca-Cola product — including Coca-Cola, Fanta or Sprite — with a yellow bottle cap.

Nyundo said prizes won so far include televisions, smartphones, solar panels and microwave ovens, with a motorbike still to be won as the promotion’s top prize.

“There are still many prizes available for our consumers to win before the promotion closes on August 31,” she said.

“We encourage everyone to continue buying Coca-Cola products with the yellow bottle cap because they could become our next winners.”

She also pointed to Coca-Cola’s long-running sponsorship of the World Cup, which has continued for more than 50 years.

The company said watch parties had been held in Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu throughout the tournament, culminating in Sunday’s event for the final.

“With this being the final, we saw it as a great opportunity to bring together our consumers so they could enjoy the last match of the tournament while also celebrating the ongoing Sangalala Ndi Coca-Cola promotion,” Nyundo said.

The Sangalala Ndi Coca-Cola promotion continues until the end of August.

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