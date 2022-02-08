Commissioner Stan Kaliza found guilty in sexual assault of female officers

The Inquiry Board of the Malawi Police Service (MPS) has found Commissioner Stan Kaliza guilty of conduct to the prejudice of good discipline in the police service.

Kaliza has been one of the senior officers at the National Police Headquarters in Lilongwe where he was responsible for Human Resource, Management and Development (HRMD).

He came in the limelight last year following revelations that he bonked dozens of female police officers in exchange for promotion.

Kaliza was sent on forced leave on November, 20, 2021, to pave the way for investigation into allegations that he sexually abused more than 40 female police officers promising to promote them or send them abroad for peace keeping missions.

The National Police spokesperson, James Kadadzera, has told the media on Tuesday that the enquiry found Kaliza guilty of abuse of his office.

Kadadzera said the findings have since been forwarded to the Malawi Police Service Commission for determination.

