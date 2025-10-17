Community Celebrates Mother’s Day with Special Event Organized by By Grace Kitchens and Accessories

Residents of Lilongwe gathered in large numbers to celebrate Mother’s Day at a special event organized free of charge courtesy of By Grace Kitchens and Accessories on October 15.

The celebration, held at the Sheaffer ICA Marque, provided a vibrant atmosphere filled with praise and worship, showcasing the talents of various Gospel musicians.

Participants expressed their appreciation for the event, highlighting the joyful experience shared with family and friends.

One attendee, Promise Mchiwiri, praised the organization of the show, stating, “The musicians who performed did not disappoint; they brought the necessary energy, and everyone left happy.”

He attended the event with his wife and child and emphasized that their decision to participate was fulfilling, encouraging others who missed the event to consider attending in the future.

The lineup featured notable artists, including Alex Mkalo, Debbie N, Misheck Langiton, Dr. Favoured Martha, Kamuzu Barracks Gospel Singers, and Sir Loyd Phiri, all of whom delivered memorable performances that resonated with the audience.

Dr. Favoured Martha expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to celebrate alongside mothers.

“It was worth it to be here at Sheaffer ICA Marque to honor mothers on their special day.”

Event Manager Chris Loka reflected on the overwhelming attendance, which exceeded their expectations.

“We planned this event with the hope of bringing families together to celebrate mothers. We are thrilled with the turnout and grateful to everyone who attended.”he said

Loka also announced that By Grace Kitchens and Accessories aims to establish the event as an annual celebration, further solidifying its commitment to honoring mothers in the community.

The successful event not only provided entertainment but also fostered a sense of community spirit, bringing people together in appreciation of the vital role mothers play in society.

