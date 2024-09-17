Concerned Citizen Kayesa bails out students in Lilongwe

A concerned citizen from Mapuyu North Constituency in Lilongwe has bail out less privileged students who have just passed Primary School Leaving Certificate and selected into various secondary schools with different school materials.

Speaking at hand over ceremony Lawrence Kayesa, the well wisher highlighted that the gesture comes as an appreciation as he has been assisted with the community including pastors during his era of primary and secondary schools.

“This is a way of encouraging these young one’s that despite coming from a poor background they can achieve something, I believe that in we support each other in education everyone can achieve the success as I am the living testimony.

“My message out there is let us support each other, it hates me so much looking at a child passing exams but failing to continue with education because of financial constraints, maybe adopting one child and be able to support that can also encourage a life of a certain young person,” Kayesa said.

In his remarks, Harry Chiwanga PEA for the zone commended the gesture by the well wisher Kayesa as most of the parents in the area are lacking resources to support their children but made a quick call to various well wishers to come in and support in various aspects of life for these children.

“Other necessities that may be needed for these children to be supported are writing materials, exercise books, school bags as parents are struggling to get these for their children,” he said.

The list of girls which have been assisted through the initiative is as follows;

Umali Monica_Kuwala Girls;

Nales Malaki_Mlanda Secondary School;

Gift Chunga_Chaminade Boys;

Fredrick Jabes_Robert Laws Tabalire;

Chifundo_Namitete

Victor Nkhoma_Namitete;

Ackim Mologen_Dzenza Phanias Christopher_St John Bosco;

Georgina Nkhoma_Ludzi Girls;

Trust Banda_Robert Blake;

Esther Faiton_Dzenza;

Yona Tobias_Mzuzu Government Secondary School;

Kennedy Lackson_Loyola;

Zulu Horace_Loyola;

Peter Enock Master_ Namitete

The initiative has been done to the tune of MK2.5 million.

