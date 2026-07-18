Concerned citizens slam authorities over delayed repairs to Chiuzira bridge

The Concerned Citizens of Malawi People Power Movement has condemned authorities for failing to repair the Chiuzira Bridge in Lilongwe, saying years of inaction have left residents stranded and contributed to a series of avoidable road accidents.

The bridge, which links Chiuzira and Gologota via Chimpeni, has remained damaged for about five years, forcing motorists to use lengthy alternative routes and exposing pedestrians and motorcycle operators to danger.

In March this year, a kabaza (motorcycle taxi) rider travelling from Chiuzira to Gologota sustained serious injuries after falling into a large ditch at the damaged bridge.

Just two months later, in May, another kabaza rider carrying a female passenger was critically injured after crashing at the same spot. Both were rushed to Kamuzu Central Hospital for treatment.

According to residents, these are just two of several accidents that have occurred since the bridge was damaged.

Addressing a press conference in Blantyre, the movement’s chairperson, Edward Kambanje, said authorities have neglected the plight of Chiuzira residents for far too long.

“We are raising a red flag over the continued suffering of the people of Chiuzira. This bridge is a lifeline for the community, yet it has remained impassable for years despite repeated appeals for its rehabilitation,” said Kambanje.

He said the damaged bridge has significantly increased transport costs and travel time, as motorists travelling between Chiuzira, Chimpeni and Gologota are now forced to use a detour through Area 23 and Thanki, a journey of about 15 kilometres.

Kambanje called on the area’s Member of Parliament, the Lilongwe District Commissioner, Lilongwe City Council and the Ministry of Local Government to urgently mobilise resources to repair the bridge before more lives are lost.

A resident of Chiuzira, Samson Tambala, said numerous people have been injured after falling into the large hole that has developed on the bridge.

He appealed to authorities to treat the matter as an emergency, arguing that continued delays are putting lives at risk and disrupting economic activities in the area.

During the same press conference, the Concerned Citizens also called on government to investigate allegations that some patients at Chikwawa District Hospital are being asked to pay K100,000 to access healthcare services.

Kambanje described the allegations as deeply troubling, saying healthcare is a constitutional right that should be accessible to every Malawian without illegal charges.

“Every Malawian is entitled to the right to access healthcare in this country. If these allegations are true, those responsible must be held accountable,” he said.

Among the panelists at the press conference was veteran human rights activist Unandi Banda.

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