Contractor resumes work on Area 23 Health Centre after 3 years break

Golden Star Construction – a firm the government contracted to construct Area 23 Health Centre in one of Lilongwe’s densely populated townships – has returned on the site to complete the project.

The company’s site agent Harnish Patel confirmed the development in an interview, saying the resumption follows a commitment the government made to finance the final part of the project.

“Generally, we are left with the interior work such as fittings. They have asked us to complete the project by March 30 and we have assured them that this will be done,” said Patel.

The Deputy Director of Planning and Policy Development in the Ministry of Health and Population, Dr. Sanderson Kuyeli, disclosed that the project stalled for nearly three years because there was no funding.

Kuyeli said the government has now mobilized the resources to finalize the project.

“We are all excited to see the contractor back on site and we are targeting to finish this project within four months. We have asked him to even finish before four months so that we resume provision of services at this facility because it is long overdue,” he said.

In her remarks, the Principal Health Services Administrator at the Lilongwe District Health Office (DHO), Towera Chiona, said Area 23 Health Centre will provide comprehensive healthcare services in areas of Out Patient Department (OPD), HIV Testing and Counselling, maternity services, among others.

Chiona said the facility will play a crucial role in decongesting neighbouring health centres such as Biwi, Kawale and Bwaila Hospital.

