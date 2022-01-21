“Corrupt” Land Minister Msukwa bails out Karonga District Hospital

Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Kezzie Msukwa, who is resisting arrest by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday shared the proceeds of his corruption to Karonga District Hospital through a donation of assorted food items.

President Chakwera frowned and failed to sack Msukwa when he was arrested at a local private clinic in Lilongwe where he feigned an illness. He then “judge shopped” Justice Zione Ntaba of Zomba High Court to grant him an escape from the ACB through an “injustice” judicial review.

Msukwa’s donation valued at K2 million and comes a few days after Nyasa Times reported the plight of in-patients who have been going without meals at the hospital.

Speaking during the donation, Msukwa, who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) regional governor for North-North Region, which consist of three districts of Karonga, Rumphi and Chitipa, said he felt sorry after receiving the bad news from the hospital.

He said the plight of the facility prompted him to source the foodstuffs and other forms of support from well-wishers, who include his party members and some business operators in the region.

“Admitted patients at the hospital are our brothers and sisters. Apart from that, the facility is under my jurisdiction. I can’t let them suffer. That’s why I had to ask for help from well wishers soon after hearing the problem. I believe that the hospital has a starter pack,” Msukwa explained.

The district Deputy Director of Health and Social Services, Lindani Chirwa, thanked the minister for his effort.

Chirwa, however, asked other well-wishers to respond to their call in time saying the hospital still needs more support.

Some of the donated items include bags of rice, bags of beans and a cow in just mentioning a few.

The hospital according to the authority has been running without patient meals for two months.

This follows the suppliers’ decision to stop providing foodstuffs to the facility over a K12 million debt.

Since then, admitted patients have been forced to use personal money to buy food, a development that forced others to leave their hospital beds in search of food.

