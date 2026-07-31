Cosoma bars media from key meeting with Akometsi and Madness Entertainment

The Copyright Society of Malawi (Cosoma) has moved to shut out media representatives from a high-stakes rescheduled meeting with Akometsi Limited and Madness Entertainment, sparking questions over transparency.

In a letter to Counsel Henry Mvula dated 31 July, Cosoma confirmed the crunch talks would go ahead on Monday, 3 August at 10am — but only under a strict set of conditions designed to keep proceedings firmly behind closed doors.

Under the rules laid out, Mvula will be the sole voice speaking on behalf of his clients, while attendance will be tightly restricted to rights-holders as defined under section 29 of the Copyright Act.

But perhaps most strikingly, Cosoma has slapped a gagging order on any outcome of the meeting — insisting that any resolutions reached must not be disclosed to the press without the explicit consent of both parties.

And even if a deal is struck, it won’t be the final word: Cosoma confirmed any agreements will still need to be rubber-stamped by its Board before being put to members for adoption at an Annual General Meeting.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :