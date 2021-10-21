Council seals Mzuni entrance

Mzuzu City Council has sealed the main gate for Mzuzu University (Mzuni) at the M1 road over outstanding city rates.

Registrar for the university, Yonamu Ngwira, confirmed the development through an internal memo seen by Nyasa Times advising staff and students to stay away from Mzuzu University campus.

“We have been informed that the Main Gate at M1 has been sealed by Mzuzu City Council officials this morning over outstanding city rates.

“Meanwhile, staff, students and service providers (except the security service provider) are advised to stay away from the campus until advised otherwise,” reads the memo in part which has also been copied to the Vice Chancellor, Directors, Deans and Heads of departments.

Nyasa Times has established that the university owes the council 23 million Kwacha.

President of Mzuzu University Students Representative Council (MUSREC), Cephas Anjiru Maganga, told Nyasa Times that the development has affected students who are supposed to be studying.

“This has affected the learning of students mostly from Odel, some face-to-face nursing students and post graduate students who mostly use the main gate as entrance into the main campus.

“This is not good for our education and it portrays negligence by management. I feel this is something that could have been sorted out before reaching this regrettable stage. This might affect the students mentally and psychologically.

“As MUSREC, we will engage management to see to it that this matter is sorted out,” explained Maganga.

Public Relations Officer for Mzuzu University, Cliff Kawanga, never responded to questions put forward by Nyasa Times despite his promise to do so.

Mzuzu University is a public institution of higher learning that offers tuition to Malawians across the nation.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!