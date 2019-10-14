Couple slammed for ‘scamming’ car rental firms

Car hire operators are circulating a message of alert that a couple in Blantyre is allegedly hiring cars but using them for wrong things.

In the message circulating on social media platforms such at Telegram and WhatsApp, the couple has been identified as Angello Ali and his partner Mariam.

“They hire cars and don’t honour payments and end up getting loans using the cars for surety,” reads the alert.

The alert said the couple have “cases to answer” at Police on the wrongful hiring of issues.

The messages are warning car hire firms about hiring vehicles to the couple.

Police in Blantyre said they are investigating a complain of a car firm that they’ve been victims of a “scam”.

