Court adjourns anti-Ansah protesters case 

A magistrate court in Mzuzu has adjourned to a later date a case in which 19 anti-Jane Ansah protesters are accused of stoning Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers and looting.

State prosecutor Betty Msowoya told the court how the 19 suspects engaged in violence in Karonga, stoning the soldiers and looted some shops and property.

She said some soldiers sustained injuries during the fracas last Thursday when the suspects engaged in illegal protests.

Magistrate Peter Kandulu said he would communicate on the new date of hearing when the issue of bail will also be tackled.

The suspects asked the court to transfer the hearing to Karonga, their home and where the suspected incident happened.

