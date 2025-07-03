Court Delivers Another Blow To Luthando: Paramount Holdings Cleared, DPP Chamkakala Vindicated

The High Court in Lilongwe has slammed the gavel once again—right in the face of Luthando Holdings and its embattled director Hendrix Laher—as it tossed out yet another desperate legal attempt to resurrect a case already buried by the justice system.

In a firm and scathing ruling delivered on Friday, June 27, 2025, High Court Judge Msika threw out Laher’s application seeking judicial review of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP)’s decision to discontinue criminal charges against Paramount Holdings and its directors. The ruling was nothing short of a legal smackdown, upholding Paramount’s full acquittal and branding Luthando’s continued pursuit as both unfounded and frivolous.

“No Grounds, No Case, No More,” the judge essentially ruled—rebuffing Luthando’s attempt to challenge a March 2024 discontinuance and accusing the firm of flogging a legal corpse.

“The accused persons are hereby acquitted from criminal charges,” reads the final ruling. “The court hereby bars the state from bringing any charges against the accused persons on the same grounds.”

With this, the court didn’t just close the case—it padlocked it shut.

Laher’s Legal Losing Streak

The High Court’s decision effectively reinforces the DPP’s earlier judgment that there were no prosecutable grounds in the first place. Paramount Holdings, the official sole distributor of Yamaha in Malawi, has now emerged legally and reputationally unscathed—while Luthando’s credibility continues to crumble.

What began as a complaint in 2021 by Laher—alleging that Paramount used forged documents to win a Yamaha motorcycle tender—has turned into a full-blown exposé of malicious legal warfare. Court documents show Laher failed to appear in court multiple times, causing the case to collapse from lack of cooperation and substance.

The DPP, then under Dr. Steven Kayuni and later Masauko Chamkakala, discontinued the case in March 2024. Six months later, by operation of law, the accused were formally acquitted. The latest court ruling now cements that acquittal beyond reversal.

A Pattern of Legal Harassment?

Far from licking his wounds, Laher has now taken to social media—launching wild attacks on DPP Chamkakala and alleging bias and corruption. But legal observers say this is textbook projection from a man whose own tactics are under the microscope.

“This is a pattern. He weaponizes the courts and media to gain commercial advantage, but truth always surfaces,” said a legal source close to the matter.

Nowhere is that more evident than in Luthando’s continued civil suits challenging Yamaha Japan’s exclusive agreement with Paramount. Ironically, Luthando is also accused of advertising Yamaha products across Malawi—without a shred of authorization from Yamaha Japan. Legal experts have called this “borderline fraudulent” and “intellectual property piracy.”

Paramount Vindicated, Future Bright

For Paramount Holdings and its directors—Prakash Virji Ghedia, Arvindkumar Atit Patel, and Suresh Khimji Jagatiya—the ruling is a clean bill of legal health.

With no charges, no suspicions, and a clear endorsement from both the DPP and the judiciary, Paramount can now bid freely in both government and donor-funded tenders without the shadow of legal drama.

“This ruling confirms what we’ve always known: that our client was the rightful, law-abiding dealer, and that the case was a vindictive distraction,” said a lawyer for Paramount.

The company’s status as Malawi’s sole authorized Yamaha dealer—confirmed in writing by Yamaha Japan in 2022—now stands even stronger in the face of this legal vindication.

A Final Nail in a Hollow Crusade

If Laher hoped to use the courts as a business weapon, the High Court has just sent a clear message: the judiciary will not be a pawn in corporate sabotage. And as the dust settles, what remains is a legacy of bad faith, burned bridges, and a bruised reputation for Luthando Holdings.

As the court closes the docket on this saga, one thing is certain—Paramount moves forward with confidence, while Luthando is left nursing a self-inflicted legal wound, again.

The court has spoken. Case closed.

