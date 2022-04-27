Court discharges DPP official in UTM offices arson case

The High Court in Blantyre on Tuesday discharged Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) director of youth Dyton Mussa and three others from a case in which they were accused of torching Area 24 UTM Party office which left three family members dead.

The four were among 12 suspects, who include former United Democratic Front (UDF) spokesperson Ken Ndanga, who are answering murder charges.

Meanwhile, a state witness in the UTM office arson case has told the court about the systematic operation of the torching of the UTM office in Lilongwe’s Area 24 was.

The witness who said he did not take part in the torching as he was instructed to go home, said motorbikes were also used to transport the Kattar Gang at around midnight, following which was news about the torching and injuries of the members of the Tambala family.

He said he felt bad upon hearing the news, considering that the gang was at some points divided as to whether the operation should go ahead, since it involved torching a structure with people therein.

Halmiton has further revealed to the court that the Kattar also planned to torch a vehicle which used to ferry a Makanja gulewamkulu that entertained people at political rallies during the 2020 campaign period.

