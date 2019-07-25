Court dismisses Malawi Electoral Commission on extension

The High Court sitting as a Constitutional Court in Lilongwe on Thursday dismissed Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) application seeking a 14-day extension to file sworn affidavits in the presidential election nullification petition case on grounds that petitioners interfered with its exercise.

The electoral body asked the five-judge Constitutional Court panel for an order barring the petitioners or their agents from interfering with the recording of sworn statements of witnesses.

In their determination, the judges rejected the extension bid.

The Constitutional Court said it will proceed on July 29 to start hearing a petition filed by UTM Party president Saulos Chilima and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera seeking nullification of the presidential election results over alleged irregularities, especially in the result management system.

President Peter Mutharika, by virtue of being the declared winner, is the first respondent while MEC is the second respondent.

