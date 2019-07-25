Court dismisses Malawi Electoral Commission on extension

The High Court sitting as a Constitutional Court in Lilongwe on Thursday dismissed Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC)  application  seeking a 14-day extension to file sworn affidavits in the presidential election nullification petition case on grounds that petitioners interfered with its exercise.

The electoral body asked  the five-judge Constitutional Court panel for  an order barring the petitioners or their agents from interfering with the recording of sworn statements of witnesses.

In their determination, the judges rejected  the extension bid.

The Constitutional Court  said it will proceed on July 29 to start hearing a petition filed by UTM Party  president Saulos Chilima and Malawi Congress Party (MCP)  president Lazarus Chakwera seeking nullification of the presidential election results over alleged irregularities, especially in the result management system.

President Peter Mutharika, by virtue of being the declared winner, is the first respondent while MEC is the second respondent.

