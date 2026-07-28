Court gives parties 7 days to negotiate in Chaudhary-Batatawala house dispute

The High Court of Malawi’s Commercial Division has given parties in a dispute involving businessman Chaudhary Azhar Mahmood and seven defendants, including Karim Batatawala, seven days to negotiate terms and report back to the court on Monday, in relation to an injunction obtained by the claimant.

Mahmood is seeking to recover a house he alleges was unlawfully sold following a dispute arising from a business transaction.

Bright Theu, lawyer for the claimant, told journalists after Monday’s hearing that Mahmood had approached Batatawala for assistance supplying electrical materials under a contract Mahmood held with the Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (MAREP).

“Mr Mahmood had a business dealing with Batatawala and his son of supplying electrical materials that he needed to supply on contract Mahmood had with MAREP, and Batatawala required that Mahmood should give up his house as security,” Theu said.

Lawyers acting for some of the defendants declined to comment when contacted, describing the matter as a private case currently before the court.

The case is being heard by Judge Jabber Alide.

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