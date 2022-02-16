Court grants bail to 3 police officers who were arrested over stolen riffle

A court in Zomba has freed on bail three police officers who were robbed of a police gun and ten rounds of ammunition.

They have since been charged with negligence by a public officer in preserving property.

Zomba chief resident magistrate Austin Banda granted the bail to Inspector Iness Kamwachale, Sergeant Susan Palije and Sergeant Alinafe Moyo who have all pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Case details indicate that the three officers on 14th February this year could not account for K2C rifle and ten rounds of ammunition under their watch.

The magistrate has imposed K20,000 cash and two sureties for each accused bonded at K150,000 non cash as some of bail conditions.