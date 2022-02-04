Court grants bail to clinical officer arrested on defilement charges

A court in Zomba has granted bail to a clinical officer who is answering charges of defiling his daughter.

The Chief resident magistrate court has granted bail to 49-year-old Moses Chinula, a clinical officer at St Luke’s Hospital.

Chief resident magistrate Austin Banda said the accused has a right to bail with conditions.

The magistrate has ordered Chinula to pay K50,000 cash and produce two sureties bonded to K200,000.

Among other conditions, the accused has been ordered to relocate from his house, surrender travel documents, not to get in touch with witnesses and also to report to police every fortnight until the trial ends.

It is alleged that Chinula defiled his one year ten months daughter on 28 January this year.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!