Court grants businessman Batawalala bail

Senior Resident Magistrate Martin Chipofya has granted bail Abdul Karim Batawalala, a Malawian of Asian descent accused of defrauding the Government of Malawi K1.5 billion and laundering K2.5 billion, bail on Tuesday.

Batawalala was ordered to pay a cash bail bond of K800 000 and present surety bonded at K2.5 million non-cash as well surrender his travel documents.

Chipofya then adjourned the corruption case to January 20, 2022.

The Court also ordered that Batawalala who fell sick last week should be examined by an independent doctor should he fall sick hence forth.

He is also expected to notify the Anti-Corruption Bureau in case he intends to leave Blantyre, and not interfere with witnesses.

The bail comes high on the heels when the ACB on Monday pleaded with the Court not to grant the businessman bail saying he was not cooperating with some regulations.

Batawalala was arrested last week after the ACB established that the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services awarded a contract to Batawalala without following prescribed procurement procedures.

He has since been charged with two counts of conspiracy to defraud government about K1.5 billion and money laundering of about K2.1 billion.

