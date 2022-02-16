Court slaps woman to eight years in prison for having sex with under age boys

A court in Lilongwe has slapped a 24-year-old woman with an eight year jail term for having sex with under age boys.

The Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday sentenced Christina Masina to eight years imprisonment for sexual activities with minors in June last year at Chigwirizano location in Lilongwe.

The court through Lilongwe Police Station prosecution officer, Inspector Richard Kandeya, heard that Masina was a neighbour to the complainant, (name withheld) who happens to be the guardian to the two victims aged 4 and 16.

Both the accused and the complainant were sex workers and that when going out to ply their night trade, the two boys (victims) were spending their night in the accused’s house as part of security.

However, coming straight from her outing, while drunk at around 04:00 hours on June 27, 2021 Christina, awakened the two young boys and started forcing them to have sexual activities with her, one after the other.

The accused person blamed intoxication for her conduct and in mitigation, she asked the court for leniency saying she was a first offender and that she has children who look up to her for parental care.

However, the state pleaded for a stiff punishment as the victims have gone and still going through a traumatic time that may affect their education and social life.

Giving his sentence, Senior Resident Magistrate Florence Msekandiana, agreed with the state that the offence was serious in nature and that it attracts a maximum sentence of 14 years imprisonment.

She then slapped Christina with eight years imprisonment with hard labour to deter other would be offenders.

Christina Madeya, hails from Mlangeni Village, T/A Njolomole in Ntcheu district.

