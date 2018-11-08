Court sustains Mulli gag order on Kajoloweka

The High Court has saustained a gagging order business magnate Leston Mulli and his two companies—Sunrise Pharmaceuticals and Chombe Foods Limited—obtained against rights activist Charles Kajoloweka, restraining him from commenting on the companies’ K8 billion claim case against government.

Mulli obtained the injunction against Kajoloweka after his statements to the effect that the businessman’s K8 billion claim from government is another organised malfeasance to defraud Capital Hill.

Blantre-based High Court Judge Mie Tembo on Wednesday ruled that the injunction should remain in force because Kajoloweka failed to justify his statements questioning Mulli’s claim following the July 20 2011 protests which damaged Sunrise Pharmaceuticals and Chombe Foods.

He said: “The Sunrise Pharmaceuticals Limited and Chombe are owned by Mr. Mulli, a senior member of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

“However, to our dismay, we have learnt that Mr. Mulli is now seeking to be paid an additional K8 billion in interests on the initial amount already paid.”

Mulli, in the demand letter, denies being a legal personality of the two companies, further arguing that such remarks show that Kajoloweka has an ‘axe to grind with him and the DPP’.

Lawyer representing Kajoloweka, Wesley Mwafulirwa said they will respect the court order.

And Tamando Chokhohto a lawyer representing Mulli exprrssed delight with the court decision.

Mulli, through Sunrise Pharmaceuticals Limited and Chombe Foods Limited, sued government and claimed K3.1 billion as damages for losses during the July 2011 demonstrations in which 21 people were killed in Mzuzu, Blantyre and Lilongwe.

He is now seeking an additional K8 billion in a claim which is being heard at the High Court in Blantyre.

