Court to rule Wednesday if Kottana’s boyfriend, 3 others have case to answer

The High Court in Lilongwe is on Wednesday this week scheduled to make a ruling on whether four people charged with the murder of Kottana Chidyaonga have a case to answer or not.

Judge Thomson Ligowe was initially expected to deliver the ruling on Monday August 17 but it has been deffered to Wednesday.

The suspects include Ekari Daniella Chaweza, Gilbert Kalamiza, Timothy Mtilosanje and Diana Bhagwanji.

Initial statements from suspects showed that the 23 year-old girl from Lilongwe was bitten by a snake but an autopsy report by Pathologist Charles Dzamalala found that she died from poisoning.

Mtilonsanje was boyfriend to the late Chidyaonga, while Baghwanji was one of the close friends she was last seen with on that fateful day.

