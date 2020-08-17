Court to rule Wednesday if Kottana’s boyfriend, 3 others have case to answer

August 17, 2020 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

The High Court in Lilongwe is on Wednesday this week scheduled to make a ruling on whether four people charged with the murder of Kottana Chidyaonga have a case to answer or not.

Late Kottana (r) with Timothy

Judge Thomson Ligowe  was initially expected to deliver the ruling on Monday  August 17 but it has been deffered to Wednesday.

The suspects include Ekari Daniella Chaweza, Gilbert Kalamiza, Timothy Mtilosanje and Diana Bhagwanji.

Initial statements from suspects showed that the 23 year-old girl from Lilongwe was bitten by a snake but an autopsy report by Pathologist Charles Dzamalala found that she died from poisoning.

Mtilonsanje was boyfriend to the late Chidyaonga, while Baghwanji was one of the close friends she was last seen with on that fateful day.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Stacie
Stacie
2 hours ago

Justice for these kids, the innocent pay for greed and corruption

Last edited 2 hours ago by Stacie
0
Reply
Ray
Ray
4 hours ago

These people didn’t murder the girl. Very flawed forensics here. Too many loopholes in the equation

2
Reply
shares
2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Musukwa donates to volleyball in Mzuzu

Mzuzu-based Killy Musukwa has donated a complete set of uniform and a ball to Geisha Volleyball Team in Mzuzu. Musukwa,...

Close