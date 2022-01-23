Courts sends man to jail for 20 years for defiling epileptic girl

The Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court on January 21, 2022 convicted and sentenced lssah Mtenje, 56, to 20 years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling a 13-year-old epileptic girl in contravention of Section 138 of the Penal Code.

According to the Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, State Prosecutor Sub Inspector Emmanuel Kambwiri informed the court that the victim on November 9, 2021 went to sell cold plastic water and traditional drink known as ‘thobwa’ at a certain road junction.

Mtenje offered to buy one bottle of thobwa and convinced her to follow him into a nearby uncompleted building to give her money.

Prosecutor Kambwiri explained that instead of paying her the money, he was caught red-handed defiling the girl and was handed over to Mangochi Police Station by members of the community.

The Police issued her a referral letter and the results from Mangochi District Hospital confirmed her ordeal.

Appearing in court, Mtenje who pleaded not guilty to the charge. He later voluntarily changed his statement and admitted to have committed the offence after the state paraded only two of the four line-up witnesses.

In mitigation, the convict asked for the court’s leniency, citing that he is an orphan and his expectant wife would suffer if sent to prison, but prosecutor Kambwiri said such cases were on the increase, endangering the girl child in the district.

The prosecutor further said the convict took advantage of the victim’s vulnerability hence prayed for a stiffer penalty to deter would be offenders.

In his judgement, Senior Resident Magistrate Rodrick Michongwe concurred with the state and slapped him with 20 years to serve as a lesson to other would be offenders.

Mtenje hails from Itimu Village, Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi, according to the PRO-Mangochi.

