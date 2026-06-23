CPAD Calls for End to Political Interference in ESCOM Contracts

The Centre for Public Accountability and Development (CPAD), an independent governance watchdog, has called for an immediate end to political interference in the procurement processes of the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM), warning that such practices undermine transparency and fairness.

Speaking to reporters in Salima on Tuesday, CPAD official Griffin Maruwasa said political involvement in procurement decisions was distorting established procedures and weakening accountability in public contracting.

“Contracts must be awarded based on merit and established procurement rules, not political connections,” Maruwasa said.

CPAD has since written to the Commission for Fair Trading (CFTC) and the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA), requesting investigations into alleged irregularities. The organisation is calling for a comprehensive inquiry to ensure accountability and transparency.

“We have engaged the relevant authorities because we believe the procurement process must be protected. Justice must not only be done, but it must be seen to be done,” Maruwasa added.

The watchdog further warned that the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) and State House should not be involved in approving or influencing company contracts, arguing that such actions fall outside their legal mandate.

“The OPC or State House has no authority to approve procurement contracts. Their involvement compromises the integrity of the system,” he said.

CPAD, which monitors governance and public accountability, warned that it may escalate the matter further if corrective action is not taken.

Recent reports have accused the OPC of interfering in ESCOM procurement processes by blocking certain companies, including Creck and Clavic, a development that has drawn criticism from several stakeholders.

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