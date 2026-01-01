Crime Down 6%, Road Accidents Drop 11% as Malawi Records 2,247 Fewer Crimes in 2025

Malawi recorded a notable decline in criminal activity in 2025, with 2,247 fewer cases reported nationwide compared to the previous year, Inspector General of Police Richard Luhanga has announced. Official figures show that total criminal cases fell by six percent, from 40,037 in 2024 to 37,790 in 2025, signalling what police leadership describe as a steady improvement in public safety.

Luhanga revealed the statistics on Wednesday night at the National Police Headquarters in Lilongwe during an end-of-year ball for senior police officers, an event that served both as a reflection on the year’s policing outcomes and a morale boost for the service’s top ranks.

The decline was most pronounced in violent crime, traditionally a major source of public fear. Murder cases dropped by three percent, while robberies fell sharply by nine percent, trends the Inspector General attributed to intensified patrols, improved intelligence-led policing and quicker investigative responses. He said the sustained pressure on criminal networks had helped disrupt organised crime and reassure communities.

Road safety also showed measurable improvement. Road traffic accidents declined by 11 percent, with 3,527 cases recorded in 2025, down from 3,947 in 2024. Fatalities from road accidents decreased from 958 deaths in 2024 to 931 in 2025. However, Luhanga cautioned against complacency, describing the death toll as “still unacceptably high” and calling for continued enforcement, public education and responsible driving.

Commending officers across the country, Luhanga praised their resilience and commitment, noting that police personnel worked under challenging conditions to deliver tangible results. He said the service made significant breakthroughs in the investigation and prevention of serious crimes, efforts that played a key role in reducing public anxiety and restoring confidence in law enforcement.

While acknowledging the progress made, the Inspector General stressed that the gains must be protected and strengthened in 2026, warning that crime trends can easily reverse if vigilance weakens. He reaffirmed the Malawi Police Service’s commitment to professional policing, community engagement and the relentless pursuit of safety for all citizens.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :