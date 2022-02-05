Criminal bandits murder Revenue Authority official in Dedza

Vocal Officer In charge for Malawi Revenue Authority at Dedza Border who fought against smuggling and tax evasion in the district has been found dead in his house.

Alinafe Bonongwe was found dead at his house in Dedza Friday night.

Officer In charge for Dedza Police, Mwiza Nyoni has confirmed, saying Bonongwe was found with a rope on his neck in the bathroom but police are investigating.

Bonongwe came into prominence when he single handily fought goods smugglers and tax evaders in the district.

There are conflicting reports on his death, with some saying he committed suicide while others said he might have been killed.

