Crossroads Hotel donates K5m to Football Legends Association ahead of AGM

Crossroads Hotel has donated K5 million to the Football Legends Association (FLA) to help cover expenses for the association’s annual general meeting, scheduled for 29 August.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Lilongwe, Crossroads Hotel general manager Jones Malili said the donation reflected the hotel’s corporate social responsibility commitments.

“We thought it was very necessary for us to partner FLA on their anticipated AGM. We have looked at the charity works that FLA has been doing and also the international games they have been organising, and as part of our corporate social responsibility we thought it wise we should be part of the big event,” he said.

FLA chairperson for resource mobilisation, Victor Msowoya, thanked Crossroads Hotel for the support, saying the donation had given the association’s fundraising drive fresh momentum.

“We are grateful to Crossroads for the donation. When we announced our budget, we reached out to various companies and Crossroads has responded positively. With this push now we are at K85 million from K80 million last week,” he said.

Msowoya said FLA’s overall fundraising target stands at K150 million, with the money intended to support the welfare of former footballers, many of whom he said continue to face financial hardship after their playing careers.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :