CSEC Warns 100% University Fee Hike Will Lock Out Poor Students

Thousands of academically gifted but financially struggling Malawians risk being priced out of public universities after institutions announced a 100 percent increase in tuition fees, a move the Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) has described as abrupt, inequitable and a serious threat to equal access to higher education.

The coalition says the unprecedented fee hike comes at a time when many families are battling an escalating cost of living, soaring food prices and shrinking household incomes, warning that the decision could deepen educational inequality by making university education a privilege for those who can afford it.

From the 2027/2028 academic year, the University of Malawi (UNIMA), Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR), Mzuzu University (MZUNI), Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) and Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) will increase annual tuition fees for generic undergraduate students from K650,000 to K1.3 million.

The Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS) will raise annual tuition fees from K1 million to K2 million, while students across public universities will also be required to pay a K60,000 medical insurance contribution, replacing the previous K2,000 charge.

While acknowledging that public universities are facing a severe funding crisis, CSEC argues that students and their families should not be expected to shoulder the burden of decades of underinvestment in higher education.

Figures cited by the coalition show that universities collectively require K536.7 billion to operate effectively during the 2026/2027 financial year, yet government has approved only K133.6 billion—about 25 percent of the actual funding requirement.

The coalition further noted that the cost of training a single student has risen sharply, ranging from K4.8 million at MZUNI to K20.7 million at KUHeS, while government funding per student remains between K1.5 million and K5.2 million, leaving institutions with significant financing gaps.

Despite these financial realities, CSEC says imposing a one-off 100 percent tuition increase is an unfair solution that transfers the burden directly onto households already struggling to survive.

“The proposed increase is too abrupt and will impose severe financial pressure on households. It risks excluding academically deserving students from poor and vulnerable backgrounds from accessing higher education,” the coalition warned.

The coalition also expressed concern that the decision could undermine government’s own student financing programme.

According to CSEC, the Higher Education Students’ Loans and Grants Board (HESLGB) has been allocated K42 billion to support tuition and upkeep for approximately 40,000 students. However, with tuition fees doubling, a much larger share of that allocation will go towards paying university fees, leaving significantly less for accommodation, food, transport and other essential living expenses unless government increases the funding.

CSEC further questioned the timing of the newly introduced K60,000 medical insurance contribution, arguing that introducing another compulsory charge without a comprehensive affordability assessment will only worsen the financial burden facing students and their families.

Rather than relying on steep fee increases, the coalition has proposed a package of reforms to secure the long-term sustainability of public universities without sacrificing access.

It wants government to progressively increase funding to higher education in line with inflation, enrolment growth and the actual cost of training students. It has also called for a substantial increase in the HESLGB budget so that financially deserving students receive adequate support for both tuition and living expenses.

The coalition further urged universities to diversify their income through research, innovation, commercial enterprises, alumni giving, endowment funds and scholarship programmes instead of relying heavily on tuition fees.

CSEC also called for a review of Malawi’s public university tuition policy to establish a transparent and evidence-based mechanism that allows for gradual annual fee adjustments linked to inflation rather than sudden increases of 100 percent or more.

The coalition stressed that any future changes to university financing should only be implemented after meaningful consultations involving students, parents, university councils, Parliament, government, civil society organisations and development partners, with all financial projections and justifications made public.

CSEC concluded that although financially sustainable universities are essential, access to higher education should never become a casualty of the country’s funding challenges.

“Malawi should not be forced to choose between quality and access. Both are indispensable to achieving the aspirations of Malawi 2063,” the coalition said.

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