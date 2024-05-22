CSOs fumes at Parliament for endorsing Chamkakala’s discontinuance of Saulos Chilima case  

The National Advocacy Platform (NA) – a network of civil society organizations (CSOs) championing good governance, transparency and accountability in Malawi – has expressed disappointment with the decision by the Legal Affairs Committee (LAC) to approve the discontinuance of high-profile corruption cases mostly the corruption case involving veep Saulos Chilima.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Masauko Chamkakala, on Tuesday appeared LAC at the Parliament Building in Lilongwe where he provided justification for the discontinuation of corruption cases involving high profile personalities.

Among others, the country’s top prosecutor said the Chilima case involves national security and cannot be brought back to court.

LAC chairperson Peter Dimba told journalists after the interface that his committee was satisfied with the reasons Chamkakala gave for the dropping of the case against State Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima.

But reacting to the development, NAP chairperson, Benedicto Kondowe, argued that endorsing the discontinuation of a case based on national security grounds in the fight against corruption carries significant implications for the rule of law and public trust.

Kondowe said while aiming to protect sensitive information, this move could be perceived as a cover-up, potentially using security concerns to shield corrupt activities and making the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) a footprint for corruption, excluded from taxpayer oversight.

“Additionally, the DPP’s selective resuscitation of cases risks perceptions of bias and unequal justice, eroding public confidence in the judiciary. To prevent potential abuse of power, it is crucial to reform the law to include pre-discontinuance scrutiny, ensuring decisions are based on legal principles rather than personal or political motivations.

“The Legal Affairs Committee must demonstrate and pursue the interests of Malawians, lest it becomes an accomplice in perpetuating corruption. This is essential for maintaining transparency, fairness, and credibility in anti-corruption efforts,” said Kondowe.

