CSOs question Govt’s austerity drive, demand evidence of results

Civil society organisations (CSOs) have accused the government of turning its austerity programme into a public relations exercise, arguing that there is little evidence to show whether the spending cuts have delivered any measurable benefits to the country’s struggling economy.

The criticism follows the government’s decision to lift a recruitment and promotion freeze in the public service—one of the flagship austerity measures introduced in November last year to contain the ballooning public wage bill and reduce expenditure.

While public sector unions have welcomed the move as relief for thousands of workers whose careers had stalled, governance advocates say the government has failed the most basic test of fiscal discipline: accounting for the results of its own policies.

Rather than celebrating the end of the freeze, they say Malawians deserve answers.

How much money was actually saved? Where were those savings spent? Did the measures reduce government expenditure, narrow the budget deficit, or improve public finances?

According to the CSOs, none of these questions has been answered.

Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency (CSAT) Executive Director Willie Kambwandira said the government’s decision to lift the restrictions without first publishing a performance report undermines the credibility of the entire austerity programme.

“The government has never been serious about austerity measures and the Executive has never led by example in implementing them. This reinforces concerns that the government’s austerity agenda has largely been rhetorical, with public pronouncements not being matched by consistent action or transparency,” said Kambwandira.

He argued that genuine fiscal discipline requires government to publicly disclose how much was saved during the recruitment freeze, how the resources were utilised and why the restrictions are being lifted now.

“Without such accountability, austerity measures risk being perceived as a public relations exercise rather than a credible strategy to restore fiscal stability and protect public resources,” he said.

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) echoed the concerns, saying the government has developed a pattern of announcing major economic reforms without reporting on whether they achieved their intended objectives.

CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa questioned why the administration abandoned the recruitment freeze without presenting any evidence of its impact.

“Our unsolicited advice is that the government must learn to work in silence and only announce tangible results to Malawians. Otherwise, lifting the ban does not make sense in the absence of a progress report,” Namiwa said.

He said the recruitment freeze is not the only reform whose outcomes remain unknown.

Immediately after the September 16, 2025 General Election, government announced a nationwide headcount of civil servants aimed at identifying and removing ghost workers from the public payroll.

Months later, Namiwa said, the public still does not know how many ghost workers were discovered, how much the exercise cost or how much money was saved.

“No progress report was issued,” he said.

For critics, the lack of measurable indicators has become the defining feature of government’s austerity agenda.

Although authorities announced restrictions on recruitment, promotions and other expenditures as part of efforts to restore fiscal stability, there has been no official assessment showing whether the measures reduced the wage bill, improved fiscal space, lowered borrowing, or strengthened public finances.

The absence of publicly available data has made it difficult for citizens, Parliament and development partners to independently evaluate whether the painful measures achieved their stated objectives.

Meanwhile, labour organisations have welcomed the lifting of the restrictions.

Teachers Union of Malawi President Willie Malimba described the decision as good news, saying thousands of teachers have been waiting for recruitment and promotions.

“There are so many teachers whose promotions and recruitment are pending. So, lifting the ban is good news to them,” Malimba said.

Public policy analyst Nicholas Mwisama also described the decision as necessary, noting that prolonged recruitment freezes had created staffing shortages in critical sectors such as education, health, agriculture, security and local government.

However, he cautioned that the success of the decision would depend on how recruitment is managed.

The government imposed the restrictions in November last year, arguing that they were necessary to control the growing public wage bill and contain expenditure amid mounting fiscal pressures.

But in a recent circular, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Justin Saidi announced that the restrictions had been lifted, allowing ministries, departments and agencies to recruit and promote staff for vacancies already provided for in the current budget.

The circular states that the decision is intended to ensure continuity and efficiency in public service delivery, while accumulated vacancies from previous financial years and newly created positions will still require special approval.

For governance advocates, however, lifting the freeze without first demonstrating what it achieved raises broader questions about how government measures the success of its economic reforms.

They argue that austerity should not be judged by announcements alone, but by verifiable outcomes backed by transparent reporting—something they say has been conspicuously absent throughout the programme.

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