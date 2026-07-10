Cult warning: Minister sounds alarm on Malawi’s ‘miracle’ churches
Minister of Agriculture Roza Mbilizi has reignited debate over whether Christian churches should be regulated by the state, after calling for some “miracle” churches to be scrutinised.
Speaking in Parliament while contributing to the ministerial statement on mental health, Mbilizi took aim at churches she said were causing depression among followers because of their questionable practices.
She singled out churches known for claiming to perform “miracles,” pointing to widespread reports of manipulation of followers, financial impropriety, and the propagation of harmful practices within some of these congregations.
The minister said such practices pose a threat to people’s mental health.
“First Deputy Speaker, we need to scrutinise our churches. They should register properly and be monitored,” she said.
Mbilizi said “connection, collaboration and choice” were key to preventing suicide.
“As a nation we need to show our people, we need to show Malawians that there is help that they can get,” she said.
There has also been growing public concern that some churches are operating more like cults — religious communities structured for the sole benefit of their leader, placing that figure in a dominant position of power that is easily abused.
Some African governments are moving to require faith-based groups to meet strict registration, leadership, and safety standards.
There is this assumption from the charismatic Christianity leadership that churches should be above and beyond the normal controls of government and society. The large majority of these churches are nothing more than scams taking money from their brainwashed followers, at the very least they should be subject to business accounting norms and paying taxes.
I agree that government should reign in those imposters out to deceive
The Bible says “they will be known by their fruits”. Simply look at church income, compare that with church outreach and staff costs.
Give me freedom from religion.
I have no problem with freedom of religion – I think everybody is entitled to their own religion and government should not be meddling in regulation other than to force some sort of registration. But I think that churches should definitely be paying some sort of tax, like everybody else in this country. I know of charismatic ministers who swank around in fancy cars
It’s the fly-by-nights offering congregants “miracles for cash” where these abuses are happening. People are free to express their faith but should be responsible and critical about unquestioning acceptance of what the “pasta” says.
These churches are money makers of fortunes.