Customer hits to unconscious water board employee over bill

A Southern Region Water Board employee in Zomba is battling for his life after a customer hit him and fell unconscious over a row after the employee went to disconnect water.

Mathias Mussa, one of the directors of Eagle Car Hire in Zomba is in police custody at Zomba police after he knocked down Andrew Selemani who had gone to the premises of the car hire to disconnect water over a bill of K17, 000.

Southern Region Water Board publicist Rita Makwangala said when Selemeni had gone to the car hire premises to disconnect the water, Mussa told him that he had already paid the bill hours earlier.

“When Selemani asked for receipts, Mussa got angry and hit him on the back, and fell to unconscious. He is currently receiving treatment at Zomba central hospital where he was taken from a private hospital,” she said.

Benson Tawakali, Zomba police deputy publicist confirmed the arrest of Mussa, saying he hit Selemani who fainted on the spot.

The Southern Region Water Board publicist is warning all customers that it is a criminal offence to beat up board employees, saying the best way to avoid embarrassment is to pay all bills on time.

