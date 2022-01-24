Cyclone Ana to hit Southern Region of Malawi

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) on Sunday disclosed that the country’s Southern Region will be affected by Cyclone Ana, which will be associated with heavy rains and winds.

Through its press release, DoDMA said Cyclone Ana was in the Indian Ocean heading towards Nacala Mozambique.

The cyclone is anticipated to bring heavy floods which will devastate lives of many in most of the southern parts of the country.

According to DoMA, the rains, which have started falling in some parts of the country on Monday, is the effect of the looming cyclone.

The said heavy rains and weather will remain the same until Thursday.

The department therefore is warning the general public to be alert and safe as the strong winds and heavy rains could cause dangerous effects.

