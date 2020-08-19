Dare Devilz address album price and genre concerns

Barely a week after the supergroup, Dare Devilz announced their highly anticipated “Dare Devilz for life” album, social media has been awash with mixed reactions on the K5000 price.

Apparently, the price is too expensive for an average Malawian ghetto youth, according to concerns making rounds on social media.

However, the group has justified the argument, saying it is subjective.

“There are people who feel K5000 is worth and those that feel its little. As a matter of fact, people have already purchased the album at K5000 and others have bought it at K100,000.

“If we priced it at K500, there would’ve been similar sentiments. Its all subjective, so everyone is right in this case,” GD of Dare Devilz explained.

GD was also quick to point out that the album also comes with a Dare Devilz branded face mask.

“We have a deal with Nyasa Vintage to supply branded face masks. Anyone who pre orders the album gets a free face masks,” he confirmed.

The 15 track “Dare Devilz for life” album will be released on 28th August 2020.

Among others, the album features notable vocalist, Nepman.

Commenting on the music genre of the album, GD said, “Its Hip Hip. Although I am not comfortable with the term since it puts us in a box. But, people who can listen to the music will identify it as Hip Hop.”

Pre order “Dare Devilz for life” album now @MWK5000 and be the first to get it on 28th August – Airtelmoney 0994 195 313; Mpamba 0888 399 770; MO626 242055 and Standard bank 9100001034704.

