Daughters of Nyasa Coventry celebrate Christmas in style

It was certainly a great night characterised by pomp and pageantry. The Daughters of Nyasa (DON) Christmas party, which hosted at the magnificent Brandon Hall hotel & Spa in Coventry in the UK on Saturday 18th December, was a very successful event by any measure.

One of the fun seekers Joseph Nyirenda, who travelled all the way from Ireland, said about the party, “The event was really joyful one and it was well attended. What impressed me the most was the charitable work that Daughters of Nyasa are doing. It is so nice to see fellow Malawians bringing resources to help those in need. And Daughters of Nyasa are unique in what they are doing here in the UK and back home in Malawi.”

It was a night full of entertainment, one of its kind, and the Master of Ceremonies Kondi Munthali and the DJ Josey Zelina did some brilliant work.

For the first time, this year the event was graced by a popular comedian known by his stage name of Professor Nick (real name Nick Chisoni Ndelemani) who performed live and sent guests into uncontrollable laughter with his funny jokes.

One of his jokes was, “I always take extra care when I say ‘Daughters of Nyasa’ because I can easily have a slip of the tongue and say ‘daughters onyasa’ (which means ugly daughters if translated in Malawi vernacular Chichewa)”

This year’s event was attended by people from all over the United Kingdom. Some of the people who attended the event travelled from faraway places like Manchester, London, Wales, Kent, Ireland and Birmingham.

“As a group we are very happy with the event. The attendance was great. The event was attended by people who have always supported DON, and we were also excited to welcome new people who attended the event for the first time and this shows that our reach is growing. Without any doubt, more people could have attended the Christmas party but due to Covid-19 rules we had to limit the number of attendants to 100 only, in a hall with a full capacity of over 300 people. If circumstances permit, next year we will even have it bigger,” said Lucy Unyolo one of the event organisers.

An upcoming musician known by the stage name Crazy Li (real name Anne Lisa Mikana), who appeared twice during the event, also sent the guests to the dancing floor with her not yet released song entitled “Kumwamba”.

Commenting on the success of the auction, Unyolo said, “We received massive support during an auction of various items which also took place during the night. Imagine, one bottle of Malawi Gin was auctioned at £120 (MK130, 000). A hamper of Karibu Kali sauce donated by Ulanda Ngwira Nyondo of Dajys Ltd was auctioned at £70 (MK80, 000).”

The Kalibu Kali sauces which are a hit in the UK can be purchased online at Karibu-kali.co.uk.

“The purchase of these items was a brilliant display of how people are willing to support our charitable work,” she added.

“There was a slight delay in the event’s starting time because many guests came late but this is not specific to our event only since as a community of Malawians, we mostly show up a little late than expected at many events. We however aim to do better next time and start on time,” Unyolo concluded.

The punctuality issue was also echoed by Nyirenda who said there was no excuse to come late to any event. He recommended change of mindset on punctuality.

DON chairperson Mtisunge Joan Katimba expressed gratitude to the attendees and their supporters for coming, considering the uncertain era they are living in due to the Omicron variant that is spreading like wildfire in the UK and globally.

“We however tried to maintain safety measures as per government requirements. I am very happy that as a community we managed to meet and socialise after such a long time. We have also taken on board all the feedback that we received from the people who attended the event we will make sure that we improve next time” said Katimba.

The main sponsor of the Daughters of Nyasa event this year was Moto money, an app you can use to send money to your loved ones.

