Daughters of Nyasa to hold Christmas dinner and dance

Daughters of Nyasa Group, which comprises Malawian women based in Coventry and Rugby England, has disclosed that it will hold a Christmas dinner and dance on 18th December 2021.

The dinner and dance will start from 6pm to 4am at Brandon Hotel CV8 3FW, Coventry.

“It is that time again where we get to meet with friends from across the UK and celebrate life before the end of the year!” said Joan Mtisunge Katimba, who is the chairperson of Daughters of Nyasa.

“In 2020 we could not hold the event due to COVID-19 restrictions and we have the reason to celebrate life 2021 considering everything that has happened,” she added.

Participants to the dinner and dance are expected to contribute £35 each, which will earn them a buffet comprising three-course meal, raffle draw, a professional DJ, who will be dishing music throughout the night and an auction of Malawian exotic brands such as Malawi Gin.

Ladies will also be able to get makeup brands by DON member Known as Brown Sugar.

Lucy Unyolo, who is one of the main organisers, said the dinner and dance aims to raise money to support charity work that DON does.

“We support smaller hospitals in Malawi that usually do not get funding and an orphaned teenager in Malawi. We also choose a local charity here in the UK where we are based and this year, we want to touch children’s lives. Attending our event will mean you are also supporting good causes. We are expecting just over 100 guests to get the support that we need at the moment,” said Unyolo.

Meanwhile, the organizers have emphasized that this is an all-adult event and that people of all nationalities are welcome.

Attendance is by advance booking by calling on 07727482926.

