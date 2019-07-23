Dausi says Chakwera’s party are masters of burning properties: Denies DPP hand in petrol bomb

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has rejected accusation from Malawi Congress Party (MCP) that they sent arsonists to torch their Southern Region office on Sunday night.

DPP spokesperson Nicholas Dausi said the matter is a criminal case and urged MCP to report to police and let justice prevail instead of pointing fingers at DPP.

“Of late we have seen property of people who have been sympathisers of DPP being destroyed, did they say anything? Now that it is their office, why are they blaming DPP? This is a criminal case; let them report to police.

“We are a peaceful party. We cannot be involved in such acts. If they have evidence that it is the DPP which petrol bombed their offices, let them report that to police,” said Dausi.

Dausi, is ironically the minister of Homeland Security and all MCP fingers point at him as one of the masterminds of the arson, an accusation the former Malawi Young Pioneers operative blatantly denies.

“ As a party, we have no appetite for doing that, they themselves are masters of looting and burning properties. Let them report to police,” he said.

The MCP regional office was hit by a suspected petrol bomb on Sunday night, before police investigations into a similar attack three weeks ago are yet to conclude.

During the latest attack, about half of the office was burnt up to the roof with notable destruction to windowpanes, doors and furniture.

Southern Region Police spokesperson Ramsey Mushani said they have registered a complaint from the MCP about the burnt offices at Chichiri.

He sad an investigation team have gathered information which they are currently analysing.

